Barclays PLC Acquires 13,939 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 573.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hookipa Pharma were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 65.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,034,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,856,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.