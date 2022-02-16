Barclays PLC Buys 5,248 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 195.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 294,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

PCYO opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 129.00% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

