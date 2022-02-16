Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 201.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $95.90.

