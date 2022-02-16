Barclays PLC Has $102,000 Stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 223.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 313,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

USLM opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.38. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $156.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,320 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $159,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.