Barclays PLC Has $120,000 Stock Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 109,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $231.77 million, a PE ratio of -725.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

