Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Westwater Resources were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Westwater Resources in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Westwater Resources by 45.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 75,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Westwater Resources in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WWR opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It is focused on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

