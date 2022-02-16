Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 50,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.

TECL opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $91.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47.

