BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Up 80.4% in January

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of BBQ stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. BBQ has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $172.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88.
BBQ Company Profile
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
