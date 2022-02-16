BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Up 80.4% in January

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get BBQ alerts:

Shares of BBQ stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. BBQ has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $172.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBQ. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BBQ during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BBQ by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BBQ during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BBQ by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BBQ during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.