Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of BEPTF opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Beach Energy has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.38.
About Beach Energy
