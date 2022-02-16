Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BEPTF opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Beach Energy has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

