Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 132 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,575 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of South State worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,077,000 after acquiring an additional 118,019 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of South State by 61.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of South State by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,311,000 after purchasing an additional 357,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 34.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 652,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of South State by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,204,000 after purchasing an additional 140,866 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. South State’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

