Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.41 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.55.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.