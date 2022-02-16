Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 428.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,158 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,864,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,331,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,111 shares of company stock worth $19,247,228. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

Shares of NOW opened at $591.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $590.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $625.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.