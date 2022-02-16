Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 569.9% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,246 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $330.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

