Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,568 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

