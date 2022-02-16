Beam (BEAM) Price Down 4% This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $40.48 million and $4.30 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000755 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 107,933,720 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

