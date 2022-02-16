Beefy.Finance Hits One Day Volume of $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00213761 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00025538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.00435981 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00060923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

