BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
Several other brokerages have also commented on BLU. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
