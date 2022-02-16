Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 343,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCCC. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 2,086.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Get Healthcare Capital alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCCC opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Healthcare Capital Profile

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.