Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 214,045 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 214,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APSG. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 232,373 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 326,301 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APSG opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

