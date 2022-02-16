Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNIXU. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $659,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $665,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,794,000.

BNIXU opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Bannix Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50.

