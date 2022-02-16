Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 30,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 178,907 shares.The stock last traded at $14.36 and had previously closed at $13.96.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 73.45%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Betterware de Mexico (BWMX)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.