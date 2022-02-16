Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $27,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $617.69 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $547.22 and a one year high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $670.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $732.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

