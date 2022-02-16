BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BDSI. Piper Sandler cut BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock remained flat at $$5.56 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,582,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,218. The company has a market cap of $549.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144,240 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,339,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 312,552 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,514,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 1,590,545 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,406,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 815,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 307,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

