Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) PT Lowered to $18.00

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDSX. lowered their target price on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biodesix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Biodesix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Biodesix alerts:

BDSX opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($31.93) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biodesix news, Chairman John Patience acquired 9,497 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $60,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 75,352 shares of company stock worth $475,329. Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biodesix by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 413,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Biodesix by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Biodesix by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biodesix by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.