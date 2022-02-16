Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Shares of BFRA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,629. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 59.44% and a negative return on equity of 93.31%.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.