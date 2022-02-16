BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $366.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 123.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.80.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $163.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.87. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $464.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

