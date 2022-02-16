BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.87. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

