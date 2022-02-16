Bitcashpay (BCP) Tops One Day Volume of $113,430.00

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcashpay has a market cap of $120,676.60 and $113,430.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcashpay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00038599 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00105356 BTC.

Bitcashpay Profile

Bitcashpay (CRYPTO:BCP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

