Bitcoin 2 Price Down 11.8% This Week (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $12.47 million and approximately $117.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.