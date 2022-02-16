Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.0586 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $326.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

