Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.593-$1.612 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.630-$2.720 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.67.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE BKI traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.68.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Black Knight by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.