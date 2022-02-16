Black Knight Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,672 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,951% compared to the average daily volume of 140 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

BKI stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,457,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Black Knight by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after acquiring an additional 204,887 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 6.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 65.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 39.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

