BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $23,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 12.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth $11,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $11,255,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMBM opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $665.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMBM shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cambium Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

