BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Identiv worth $23,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Identiv by 193.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Identiv during the second quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVE. B. Riley increased their price objective on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $122,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29. Identiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

