BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 459,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $23,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $880,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $212,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at $310,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE BCE opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.39%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.