BlackRock Inc. Purchases 204,024 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,939,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Athenex worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $93.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.