BlackRock Inc. Sells 28,860 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,449,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,860 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Citizens worth $21,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 163.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citizens by 151.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 56.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Citizens, Inc. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.12.

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

