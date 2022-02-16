Blend Labs Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,164 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 371% compared to the average daily volume of 885 call options.

Shares of NYSE BLND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,635. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLND. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $73,891 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $218,652,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $154,130,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $146,919,000. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $135,261,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

