Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). Blink Charging reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

BLNK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. 11,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 3.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 577.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

