Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Trading 19.5% Higher

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU) traded up 19.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01). 211,573,856 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 133,027,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.01).
The company has a market cap of £22.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.24.
Blue Star Capital Company Profile (LON:BLU)
See Also
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.