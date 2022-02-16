BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 806 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,998,000 after purchasing an additional 93,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $322.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.44. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,634 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,719. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

