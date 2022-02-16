BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.32 Million in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 700.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.