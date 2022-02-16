BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.32 Million in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 700.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.
A number of research firms recently commented on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.
In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
