BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $196,000 in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.14% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 109,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 107,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. 36.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.77. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.01%.

EARN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.