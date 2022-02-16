BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $320,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 61.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Albemarle by 11.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB stock opened at $241.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.62.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

