BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 77,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $385.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.52. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.37 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.75.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

