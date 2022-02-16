BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLTA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $14,460,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth about $6,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,595,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. Volta Inc – Class A has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLTA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Volta Inc – Class A Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.