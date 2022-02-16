BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLTA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $14,460,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth about $6,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,595,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. Volta Inc – Class A has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $16.61.
Volta Inc – Class A Profile
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
