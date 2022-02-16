Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Trading Down 9.1% After Earnings Miss

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s stock price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $75.07 and last traded at $75.63. Approximately 1,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 623,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPMC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.58.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.53.

About Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

