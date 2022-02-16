Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the January 15th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 76,527 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

