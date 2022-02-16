BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.01 and last traded at C$20.95. Approximately 143,148 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 111,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th.

