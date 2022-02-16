Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.41.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.
